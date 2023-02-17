Frigid Friday with slick roads in Metro Detroit before weekend warm-up

4Warn Weather – Happy Friday!

We’re waking up to temperatures in the 20s this morning, and a few slick spots on untreated roads.

Drier air will work into the area today, so lingering snow chances will taper off by mid-morning. Although, it is worth noting that lake effect snow showers could develop in the Thumb today with minor accumulation.

Today’s sunrise is 7:27 a.m.

After a stretch of above average days, highs will dip below average on this Friday, only topping out in the mid-to-upper 20s. Daytime wind chills will range from the single digits to mid-teens.

Expect clouds to break through the afternoon with sunshine returning.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:08 p.m.

Mild, warmer weekend

We’ll see decreasing clouds and breezy conditions on Saturday. Temperatures will rebound to either side of 40 degrees, thanks to southwesterly winds.

Sunday is shaping up to be the warmer day of the weekend with highs well in the mid to upper 40s.

However, clouds and winds increase for the latter half of the weekend. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures look to top out in the 40s with a few disturbances that could lead to some precipitation chances. However, we are keeping a closer eye on a potentially more significant low-pressure system that could have an impact on our area mid to late week.

