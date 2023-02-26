Winter weather advisory issued for several SE Michigan counties on Monday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in southeast Michigan for Monday, Feb. 27. This advisory will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

The following counties are under the advisory: Sanilac, Lapeer, Genesee, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb.

In Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties, the National Weather Service is expecting mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch.

In Sanilac County, the National Weather Service is expecting mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of two to five inches and a light glaze of ice accumulation.

Finally, in Genesee, St. Clair, and Lapeer counties, the National Weather Service is expecting mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

NWS says to plan for slippery road conditions as a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain will move into the area by mid to late morning and will continue until early to mid-afternoon before changing over to all rain by late afternoon.

