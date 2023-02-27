Some of Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory with snow, ice accumulation possible

4Warn Weather – Several Metro Detroit counties are under a winter weather advisory for the first half of Monday due to snow, rain and ice concerns.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, for the following counties: Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair. A wintry mix is expected to fall across the region, and snow and ice accumulations are possible.

The type of precipitation will depend on the location.

4Warn Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy says:

For areas in Oakland, Macomb and Livingston counties , we may see up to 1 inch of snow accumulation, and less than .10 inches of freezing rain.

For our northern tier of counties, including Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac , we may see up to 2 inches of snow accumulation and up to .10 inches ice accumulation.

Outside of that area (those not under the advisory), we could see a trace of freezing rain before warmer air moves in and we change the wintry precipitation over to rain.

In addition to the precipitation, the NWS says winds will gust to around 35 mph on Monday. Driving conditions may be dangerous Monday with slippery roads and stronger winds. Drivers are urged to be cautious and take it slow.

