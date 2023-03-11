Another chance for snow in Metro Detroit later this weekend -- what to know

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday morning!

It’s cloudy and mostly dry with these morning clouds throwing out a few flakes and flurries. Temperatures around Metro Detroit are in the middle to upper 20s which means icy spots from refreezing are likely on your sidewalks and sidestreets. We will see some wind chills in the upper teens at times with a light but cool breeze blowing down from the north. The clouds will thin out slowly as the day moves along, and today will definitely be the drier of the two weekend days.

Look for skies to go from overcast to partly sunny today with Metro Detroit high temperatures hitting the middle and upper 30s. We do have a shot at 40F if we can tap into enough sunshine early enough this afternoon. The winds will not be strong, but they will still be drawing cooler air into our area N 5-11mph keeping wind chills in the 20s most of the afternoon if you have some outdoor plans. There are a couple of weak snowmakers coming our way for the end of the weekend and early next week. We want to remind everyone that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m. as we lose an hour of sleep and set the clocks ahead one hour before bed. I know, I know... most of our phones and televisions take care of most of the work for us. It’s also a great time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

SUNSET: 6:35 PM

We should start out dry on Sunday here in Metro Detroit with rapidly increasing and thickening clouds throughout the morning. There is a slow moving storm moving over the Great Lakes Region Sunday and Monday bringing a couple of rounds of light snow. Our computer models are only bringing in a dusting to an inch of snow Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 30s and light winds E 5-10mph. Light snow showers will linger overnight into Monday morning making things slick as we head back to work and back to school.

Next week

Monday morning snow showers will be capable of another dusting with poor timing with temps close to or just below freezing early on. We have snow showers and a biting wind WNW 10-20mph creating some visibility concerns for travel in the afternoon with middle 30s feeling much colder. Look for wind chills in the teens to near single digits Tuesday morning with a relentless wind NW 20 gusting to 30mph at times all day.

The snow moves out late Monday but wind chills become a concern early Tuesday, so keep that winter garb handy and be on the lookout for icy spots. Our skies will get back to partly sunny on a breezy Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s at best. More of those low teens to near single-digit wind chills are likely on Wednesday morning.

A chilly start to our Hump Day with more and more sunshine expected as we go through the day. We should see Metro Detroit’s high temps head back to near 40F or warmer on Wednesday with a shot at 50F by Thursday. Our computer models show a storm moving into our area on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday with a little rain and/or snow likely to end the work and school week.