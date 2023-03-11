Metro Detroit snow totals by city -- see how much snowfall was reported from Friday’s storm

Metro Detroit received another heavy dose of snow Friday, with some cities reporting more than 5 inches.

Snow totals have started to come in now that the storm has ended. You can see a list of the cities included in those early reports below.

Genesee County

Burton -- 3.5 inches

Flint -- 2 inches

Linden -- 2 inches

Lapeer County

Lapeer -- 4 inches

Lenawee County

Addison -- 3 inches

Morenci -- 3.4 inches

Livingston County

Howell -- 2.7 inches

Macomb County

Chesterfield Township -- 3.5 inches

Eastpointe -- 3.5 inches

New Baltimore -- 4.5 inches

Shelby Township -- 4 inches

St. Clair Shores -- 3.5 inches

Monroe County

Monroe -- 4 inches

Oakland County

Farmington -- 1.6 inches

Madison Heights -- 4.5 inches

Troy -- 4 inches

White Lake -- 2.3 inches

Wolverine Lake -- 2.7 inches

St. Clair County

Lakeport 5 inches

Port Huron -- 3.5 inches

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor -- 5.2 inches

Manchester -- 5.5 inches

Saline -- 5.6 inches

Wayne County

Canton -- 2.5 inches

Garden City -- 4.3 inches

Grosse Pointe -- 2 inches

Romulus -- 5.2 inches

Wyandotte -- 5.3 inches

