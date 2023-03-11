36º

Metro Detroit snow totals by city -- see how much snowfall was reported from Friday’s storm

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: March 2023 Winter Storm
A car covered in snow.

Metro Detroit received another heavy dose of snow Friday, with some cities reporting more than 5 inches.

Snow totals have started to come in now that the storm has ended. You can see a list of the cities included in those early reports below.

Genesee County

  • Burton -- 3.5 inches
  • Flint -- 2 inches
  • Linden -- 2 inches

Lapeer County

  • Lapeer -- 4 inches

Lenawee County

  • Addison -- 3 inches
  • Morenci -- 3.4 inches

Livingston County

  • Howell -- 2.7 inches

Macomb County

  • Chesterfield Township -- 3.5 inches
  • Eastpointe -- 3.5 inches
  • New Baltimore -- 4.5 inches
  • Shelby Township -- 4 inches
  • St. Clair Shores -- 3.5 inches

Monroe County

  • Monroe -- 4 inches

Oakland County

  • Farmington -- 1.6 inches
  • Madison Heights -- 4.5 inches
  • Troy -- 4 inches
  • White Lake -- 2.3 inches
  • Wolverine Lake -- 2.7 inches

St. Clair County

  • Lakeport 5 inches
  • Port Huron -- 3.5 inches

Washtenaw County

  • Ann Arbor -- 5.2 inches
  • Manchester -- 5.5 inches
  • Saline -- 5.6 inches

Wayne County

  • Canton -- 2.5 inches
  • Garden City -- 4.3 inches
  • Grosse Pointe -- 2 inches
  • Romulus -- 5.2 inches
  • Wyandotte -- 5.3 inches

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

