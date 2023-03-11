Metro Detroit snow totals by city -- see how much snowfall was reported from Friday’s storm

Metro Detroit received another heavy dose of snow Friday, with some cities reporting more than 5 inches.
Snow totals have started to come in now that the storm has ended. You can see a list of the cities included in those early reports below.
Genesee County
- Burton -- 3.5 inches
- Flint -- 2 inches
- Linden -- 2 inches
Lapeer County
- Lapeer -- 4 inches
Lenawee County
- Addison -- 3 inches
- Morenci -- 3.4 inches
Livingston County
- Howell -- 2.7 inches
Macomb County
- Chesterfield Township -- 3.5 inches
- Eastpointe -- 3.5 inches
- New Baltimore -- 4.5 inches
- Shelby Township -- 4 inches
- St. Clair Shores -- 3.5 inches
Monroe County
- Monroe -- 4 inches
Oakland County
- Farmington -- 1.6 inches
- Madison Heights -- 4.5 inches
- Troy -- 4 inches
- White Lake -- 2.3 inches
- Wolverine Lake -- 2.7 inches
St. Clair County
- Lakeport 5 inches
- Port Huron -- 3.5 inches
Washtenaw County
- Ann Arbor -- 5.2 inches
- Manchester -- 5.5 inches
- Saline -- 5.6 inches
Wayne County
- Canton -- 2.5 inches
- Garden City -- 4.3 inches
- Grosse Pointe -- 2 inches
- Romulus -- 5.2 inches
- Wyandotte -- 5.3 inches
