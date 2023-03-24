Rain returns late Friday in time for rainy, snowy, windy Saturday in Metro Detroit

We're expecting a cooler Friday that stays mostly dry until later in the day. Then, rain will return at night, in time for a sloppy Saturday. We're tracking rain, snow and wind for our Saturday in Metro Detroit. Here's what to expect.

4Warn Weather – Happy Friday!

We’re off to a cooler start to this morning, with most of us waking up to temperatures in the 30s. We also have thick cloud cover to start the day.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:30 a.m.

We could get a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Our temps are trending cooler than average, with highs in the mid-40s.

We’re tracking more widespread precipitation heading into the first half of the weekend.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:50 p.m.

Rain, snow move in overnight

We anticipate rain to move in after midnight Friday and into Saturday morning. This should stay mainly rain for areas along and south of M-59 on Saturday morning.

Snow could mix in with heavy rainfall Saturday, mainly for those north of Midland.

A warm front will surge northward, setting up a sharp southeast-northwest gradient. That means winds are going to start whipping on Saturday with gusts upward of 40 mph.

Highs will be in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. By late Saturday, though, as temperatures fall, we could see some snow wrap around the back edge of this system, especially in the Thumb.

Sun returns Sunday

Dry and seasonable weather ensues Sunday with decreasing winds and the return of sunshine.

