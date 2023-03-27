Next Metro Detroit storm system will bring rain, snow -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – The next storm system heading toward Metro Detroit is expected to bring rain and snow.

The storm will arrive in the area on Wednesday, with the best chance of rain south of I-94. Snow is most likely to fall north of M-59.

We’re not expecting much of an impact from this, except for wet roads. We can’t rule out a light accumulation of a couple tenths of an inch north of M-59, but milder road temperatures will keep this pretty limited.

Late-week rain, wind

A more impactful system brings us rain and wind, starting Friday.

A good dose of rain is on the way, and while it’s a ways out, it’s safe to say this will be a soggy day.

Winds will be gusting pretty high at times Friday, perhaps near 40 mph.

On the back side of this system, a rain-snow mix is looking likely Saturday.

Winds are still gusty Saturday, but not as high as they are on Friday.

Temperatures on their way up

It’s a cool day Monday in the 40s, but we’ll warm a little bit for the bulk of this week.

The warmest day is Friday, as we get into the lower 60s.

A dip in temperatures is on tap for the weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the full forecast: