Metro Detroit waking up to freezing temperatures, fog Wednesday

4Warn Weather – Waking up to a Freeze Warning across much of Southeast Michigan again until 8 a.m. Some areas also seeing some shallow fog reducing visibility on the roads. Clouds will break through the morning allowing temperatures to fall through daybreak.

SUNRISE: 6:36 AM

Temperatures will quickly rebound this afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Just a couple degrees warmer than the previous few days, but still about ten degrees below average. Most of us will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but the Thumb may still see a few isolated showers.

SUNSET: 8:27 PM

One last chilly night before a bit of a warmup heading into the weekend. Clearing skies will allow for good radiational cooling, so another chance for a Freeze Warning can’t be ruled out heading into Thursday morning. Otherwise, Thursday will be dry, sunny and warmer, closer to average for late April with highs around 60. By Friday, we enter an unsettled pattern bringing rain chances into the forecast everyday through early next week.