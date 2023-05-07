Scattered rain, thunderstorms throughout Metro Detroit -- what to know

The weather team is tracking the latest alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit will have scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout Sunday, especially between 6-9 a.m.

A few showers hang on until lunchtime, and then the weather takes a turn for the better. We should see some sunshine mixing in with some afternoon clouds with highs in the low to middle 70s with light winds SE/SW 5-12 mph.

Monday looks mostly cloudy and dry, although it will look like it wants to rain all day under those darker clouds. There is a chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon, but the conditions look better than the computer models indicated yesterday. Friday night, the Storm Prediction Center had Metro Detroit at risk for severe weather Monday, which has now been removed. We’ll keep a close eye on everything and keep you well-prepared. The heaviest weather of the week looks to be pouring into our area late Monday into early Tuesday.

Tuesday morning soakers will certainly slow down that morning drive, and the skies could get a little more active in addition to rain and thunder. It’s a bit early to tell, but we may be dealing with scattered severe storms early Tuesday, with a few showers and storms still firing in the afternoon. With more clouds blanketing Metro Detroit, look for highs only in the middle to upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday. After the wet weather exits Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, we will see more and more midweek sunshine and warming temps back into the 70s by Wednesday or Thursday.

