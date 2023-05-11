Rain returns to Metro Detroit on Friday; chance of showers both weekend days

The radar for May 12, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Rain will return to Metro Detroit on Friday, and there is a chance of showers for both days this weekend.

Friday rain forecast

Models have been consistent in bringing us a few showers Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Impacts should be fairly minimal, but during the drive home Friday, you’ll have to dodge a few drops.

Weekend rain chances

Models, while consistent on the Friday solution, continue to show inconsistencies with both Saturday and Sunday. Some have more rain, others more dry time.

At this point, we’re leaning towards a quick shower for Saturday morning, mainly south. But most of the day should be alright.

On Sunday, it’s looking more and more like a dry day, but there’s still the chance for a passing shower, as some model runs continue to show this.

Rain returns next week

A cold front comes through Tuesday, bringing a few showers during the day.