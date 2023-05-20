Looking forward to a dry, warm week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday morning! We are waking up to comfortable temperatures here in Metro Detroit, with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s, which is not as cool as it was on Friday morning.

Most of the rain and thunder from last night and earlier this morning have moved to the east. Some cooler air is now filling in behind the cold frontal passage that brought the wet weather. Skies are mostly to partly cloudy over most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, and the roads are in good shape as you head out. Watch out for a few slippery spots in areas that received some early morning rain. Consider any rain you received in the last 18 hours to be a blessing because there isn’t much rain expected in the next seven days.

Expect some spectacular days and warming temperatures as we end the weekend and head into next week, although this Saturday will be below normal or average in this area. Skies will transition from partly cloudy to partly sunny with a very low chance of showers. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 60s with a cooler breeze from the west-northwest at 5-15 mph. The system that brought the rain on Friday has stalled out in the Northeastern United States, resulting in a few more clouds later this afternoon, especially north and east of Detroit. There may be a few showers in Southern Ontario and in The Thumb, also known as our North Zone, mainly in the early to mid-afternoon. However, don’t expect significant rainfall, and appreciate any rain that falls because we will have to water on our own for a while. The outlook for Metro Detroit is mostly dry moving forward.

Sunset: 8:53 PM

Sunday will be the brighter and warmer day of the weekend, with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. The humidity will still be comfortable after the cold front passes, but it will increase by Tuesday and Wednesday as the heat rises. The winds will be light from the west at 5-12 mph, making it a great day to prepare your boat for the season and enjoy the approaching summer warmth.

Expect more beautiful sunshine at the beginning of the work and school week. Monday’s highs will reach the middle 70s with a cooler breeze from the east-northeast at 5-12 mph, keeping temperatures just below 80°F. Tuesday’s highs should be in the lower 80s with a touch of added humidity. It will remain dry, so we need to water our grass and gardens personally since Mother Nature won’t bring any May showers all week. As we warm up and approach summer, the grass and garden need about an inch of water per week.

Currently, computer model data shows temperatures in the low 80s for all of Metro Detroit on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with no sign of needed rain. It will be a nice mix of sun and clouds during those days. These models also predict dry weather for the Great Lakes Region through next weekend and beyond. We hope for a shift in the forecast pattern that brings more chances of wet weather, and we will update you if anything changes.

