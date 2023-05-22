As wildfire smoke drifts over Michigan, fire risk to reach ‘very high’ level

Smoke is drifting over the Great Lakes from wildfires in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Some of the fires are as far as 2,000 miles away. As the smoke alters our skies with a smoky haze and a sun that looks deep orange and red, our own fire risk is elevating.

The warm and mostly dry weather will allow potential fuels, such fallen leaves and dry grass, to more easily burn. The fire risk is forecast to be “very high” in Southeast Michigan this week, according to Great Lakes Fire & Fuels.

Smoke and fire on May 22, 2023. (WDIV)

Some parts of Northern Lower Michigan and the U.P. will reach the “extreme” level. Extra care may be needed while grilling, using fire pits, or even moving the lawn.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds people to “never leave any fire, including hot coals, unattended,” and keep a ready-to-go hose or bucket of water nearby.

People cause nine out of 10 wildfires in Michigan, according to the department. Most of them, 47%, are sparked by yard waste burning.

Check with your fire department or other authorities for any local burn bans.

Due to AirNow rating Metro Detroit’s air quality in the moderate range for fine particulate matter on Monday, it was advised that “unusually sensitive people reduce outdoor activity.”

Apart from a slight chance of an isolated shower on Wednesday, a dry week is forecast for Southeast Michigan and Southwestern Ontario.