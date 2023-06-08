Air Quality Alert: Metro Detroit stays hazy but cool

4WARN WEATHER – Another cool start to the morning with temperatures on either side of 50 to start the day. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan through today. We are currently at an unhealthy level of fine particle concentration (for sensitive groups). This is the first time that Michigan has issued an Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke. We typically see these on hot, stagnant summer days.

SUNRISE: 5:57 A.M.

Mostly sunny with widespread haze today. Highs will be below average, close to 70. It will feel a little cool for this time of year, especially in the wake of a long, hot stretch we just had in Metro Detroit. Expect the haze to stick around tonight into tomorrow from the Canadian wildfire smoke.

SUNSET: 9:08 P.M.

Expect sunshine and dry weather through the first half of the weekend. We climb back to around 80 on Saturday. Then much needed rain arrives for the second half of the weekend. Expect shower chances to increase Sunday afternoon and linger into Monday and Tuesday of next week.