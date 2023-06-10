After more than 3 weeks of no rain, SE Michigan braces expected showers this weekend

4Warn Weather – The last veil of smoke is moving east early this Saturday morning, which means our air quality will be improving here in Metro Detroit and all of Pure Michigan.

It’s a great-looking start to the better of your two weekend days, with temperatures in the low to middle 50s for those heading out early. While our air and sky conditions improve, we are still very, very dry and should treat today as a higher fire risk day just to be on the safe side. The more intense fire concerns come with Red Flag Warnings in Central and Northern Lower Michigan today, so be extra mindful if you’re heading to the lake house today. There is some relief from this drought on the way, but it won’t arrive until tomorrow.

We have a decent balance of sun and clouds on tap for the first half of today before more cloud cover arrives. So, it will warm up quickly today, approaching 75-80F through the lunch hour. The reason for a slight bump up in our temps is the same reason we are seeing less smoke, and it’s all due to a shift in the wind WSW 5-15 mph. The air flowing from the west and south moves it north and east, all while drawing warmer air in here for highs in the low to middle 80s, and again, it will be dry all day today. A slow-moving cool front is working north to south across Michigan today, bringing some much-needed rain to the second half of our weekend here in Metro Detroit.

SUNSET: 9:09 P.M.

Did you know that it has been more than three weeks since we have seen any real rain around here?

A bone-dry month of May put Michigan in Abnormally Dry to Moderate Drought conditions, and we finally expect some relief on Sunday. That cold front will move across Metro Detroit in the late morning into Sunday afternoon, bringing rain chances mainly after 8 a.m. There will be moisture reinforcements from the southwest, bringing better and more widespread rain chances through the afternoon and evening hours. Parts of our area could see a half an inch of rain Sunday and Sunday night. The ground is very dry and will cause runoff, which means some street flooding is possible in flood-prone areas.

The more serious showers and storms look to be moving just south of us late Sunday into Monday, and we should be more dry than wet to begin the new week. The slow-moving storm bringing rain to us Sunday will move just east of us on Monday, leaving Metro Detroit in a dry slot, like the center of a hurricane only, not really.

Monday skies will be mostly cloudy with hints of blue sky from time to time and high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and a cooler breeze WNW 8-18 gusting 25-30 mph at times. This slow storm will try to pinwheel or throw a few showers at us either late, late Monday afternoon or evening. Keep an eye on that because your outdoor plans should otherwise be good to go most of Monday.

Tuesday looks to be our next good chance of rain after Sunday as this storm gives us one last blow before it exits the eastern Great Lakes. Expect rain and isolated thundershowers Tuesday as high temperatures struggle again to get out of the upper 60s. If we get some break time between rounds of rain, we may see some low 70s, but I wouldn’t count on too much in the way of blue skies. Some cloud cover should even linger into early Wednesday.

Warmer air returns Wednesday as Hump Day highs take aim at 80F, thanks to improving sky conditions. Those Michigan skies will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with upper 70s to near 80F and a bit of a breeze WNW 7-17 mph. The European weather computer models show a weak disturbance and some scattered rain and thunderstorms possible this Thursday. We will let you know as we get closer whether or not the other computer models align. Friday and next weekend look warm and dry with an isolated shower shot on Sunday.

Again, we will keep you posted all week. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App to stay well ahead of any Spring storms and changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

