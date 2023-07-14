Severe storms moving through Southeast Michigan -- here are all the active weather alerts

4Warn Weather – Severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Friday, and several weather alerts were issued.
Here’s a list of all the active alerts.
- There ar no active alerts at this time.
Expired alerts
Here are the alerts that have already expired.
- Genesee County -- Tornado warning expired 3:45 p.m. Friday.
- Genesee County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
- Lapeer County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
- Lapeer County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
- Lapeer County -- Tornado warning expired 3:45 p.m. Friday.
- Lenawee County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired 10:30 p.m. Friday.
- Livingston County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
- Macomb County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
- Macomb County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5 p.m. Friday.
- Monroe County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 5:05 p.m. Friday.
- Oakland County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 p.m. Friday.
- Oakland County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
- Sanilac County -- Tornado warning expired at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
- Sanilac County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 2:45 p.m. Friday.
- Sanilac County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 3:45 p.m Friday.
- St. Clair County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
- Washtenaw County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 p.m. Friday.
- Washtenaw County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 4:35 p.m. Friday.
- Wayne County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4:54 p.m. Friday.
