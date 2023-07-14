Severe storms moving through Southeast Michigan -- here are all the active weather alerts

The Michigan weather radar for July 14, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Friday, and several weather alerts were issued.

Here’s a list of all the active alerts.

There ar no active alerts at this time.

Expired alerts

Here are the alerts that have already expired.

Genesee County -- Tornado warning expired 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Genesee County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Lapeer County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Lapeer County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Lapeer County -- Tornado warning expired 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Lenawee County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Livingston County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Macomb County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Macomb County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5 p.m. Friday.

Monroe County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 5:05 p.m. Friday.

Oakland County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 p.m. Friday.

Oakland County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Sanilac County -- Tornado warning expired at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Sanilac County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Sanilac County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 3:45 p.m Friday.

St. Clair County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Washtenaw County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 p.m. Friday.

Washtenaw County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 4:35 p.m. Friday.

Wayne County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4:54 p.m. Friday.

