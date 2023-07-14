74º

Severe storms moving through Southeast Michigan -- here are all the active weather alerts

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The Michigan weather radar for July 14, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Friday, and several weather alerts were issued.

Here’s a list of all the active alerts.

  • There ar no active alerts at this time.

Expired alerts

Here are the alerts that have already expired.

  • Genesee County -- Tornado warning expired 3:45 p.m. Friday.
  • Genesee County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
  • Lapeer County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
  • Lapeer County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
  • Lapeer County -- Tornado warning expired 3:45 p.m. Friday.
  • Lenawee County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired 10:30 p.m. Friday.
  • Livingston County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
  • Macomb County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
  • Macomb County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5 p.m. Friday.
  • Monroe County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 5:05 p.m. Friday.
  • Oakland County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 p.m. Friday.
  • Oakland County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
  • Sanilac County -- Tornado warning expired at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
  • Sanilac County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 2:45 p.m. Friday.
  • Sanilac County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 3:45 p.m Friday.
  • St. Clair County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
  • Washtenaw County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 p.m. Friday.
  • Washtenaw County -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 4:35 p.m. Friday.
  • Wayne County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4:54 p.m. Friday.

