Tracking unhealthy air quality Monday in Metro Detroit amid drier conditions

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins seasonally. However, an air quality alert has been extended into Southeast Michigan due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

A cold front passes through this morning, bringing a decaying line of showers and a few rumbles of thunder to areas north of I-69.

Otherwise, dry and hazy conditions are expected today, as wildfire smoke holds over Southeast Michigan through the afternoon. The smoke should thin out this evening.

Consider waiting another day before mowing the lawn or doing any outdoor activities that will have you overexerting yourself amid the poor air quality. It will be better to take the outdoor run today in the evening as opposed to the morning.

Monday highs will top out around 80 degrees.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

What’s coming this week

Dry and seasonable conditions will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the lower 80s.

A cold front will arrive Thursday and Friday, bringing shower and storm chances with it. Highs will still be around 80 degrees.

Nationally, the relentless heat continues to impact the South this week.

