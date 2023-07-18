Better air quality, mild conditions in Metro Detroit before storms arrive later in week

4Warn Weather – Tuesday starts with a cool morning and clear skies, now that the wildfire smoke has pushed out of the area.

Drier air is settling in behind Monday’s cold front, bringing with it lower humidity, as well.

Grab the sunglasses as you head out today. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to start the day, with a few clouds mixing in this afternoon.

Highs will be around 80 degrees with a southwesterly wind moving at 5-10 mph. Today and Wednesday will be prime days to get outside with the kids, as the lower humidity will make it feel so much more comfortable.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Mild Wednesday

Dry and seasonable conditions will continue through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Rain, thunderstorm chances

An approaching cold front will bring shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday and Friday.

There is a marginal to slight risk of severe storms developing in the peak heat of the afternoon Thursday.

Otherwise, the afternoon showers will be sub-severe on Friday on the back edge of the passing low pressure system.

Highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend with mostly calmer conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

Nationally, the heat wave will continue in the South with record breaking heat expected each day through midweek. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to bring poor air quality to parts of the Northeast. Thunderstorms and heavy rains will be possible Tuesday across parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.