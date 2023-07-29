Saturday in Metro Detroit starts off soggy, but the weekend won’t be a washout

4Warn Weather – Waking up to widespread, moderate to heavy rainfall across southeast Michigan early this morning. Localized flooding remains a threat, but our severe risk has waned.

Clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms taper off by mid-morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. A slight chance of spotty showers returning this evening.

Otherwise, tonight will feature “open window” weather. Staying partly cloudy but turning cooler in the wake of a cold front with lows in the mid-50s.

Sunset is at 8:56 p.m.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend, dry with lower humidity. Mostly sunny in the morning before a few more clouds mix in. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

We drop back to the cool 50s again at night. Sunshine and calmer conditions are on tap for the next work week with rather steady temperatures peaking around 80 each day.

Nationally, the heat and humidity will drive storm potential today in the central and eastern U.S. Meanwhile, the dangerous and long-lived heat continues in the Southwest. Critical fire weather threats are expected across the Northwest.