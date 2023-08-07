Muggy Monday in Metro Detroit, midday showers possible

4WARN WEATHER – A muggy start to your Monday as we hold on to higher humidity levels today. Make sure you grab the umbrella as rain shower or two will likely develop around the lunch hour into the afternoon.

SUNRISE: 6:32 A.M.

Cloudy with scattered showers redeveloping midday and high temperatures only topping out in the lower 70s. There may be a spotty non-severe storm before clouds begin to break this evening giving you a few peeks of sunshine before sunset.

SUNSET: 8:45 P.M.

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows back around 60. Partly sunny, less humid and breezier Tuesday with highs warming up into the low 80s. However, new data coming in suggests that we can’t rule out a quick passing shower in the afternoon. Wednesday is shaping up to be the sunniest and warmest day of the week. A shower might sneak back in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but nothing severe. Sunny and seasonal on Friday with rain chances possible Saturday, but still far enough out for that to change! After today, we spend the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Nationally, a system arriving into the East is expected to produce a widespread threat for severe thunderstorms with swaths of damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Meanwhile, no break to the dangerous heat this week from Texas to Florida.