Severe storms possible Friday afternoon in Metro Detroit: What to know

4Warn Weather – Friday begins cooler and more comfortably. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning into midday.

Wet weather is expected today, and some of it may be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Michigan under a “marginal risk” (level 1 of 5) for severe weather later today.

There is a chance that multiple rounds of thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, starting around 3 p.m. and lasting through the night. Isolated severe, or near severe, storms are possible during this time. See radar images in the video forecast above.

The main widespread threat will be gusty winds, with isolated hail and a low tornado risk west of US-23.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:40 p.m.

Most of the wet weather will dissipate by about 10 p.m. A sprinkle or two may continue overnight and into early Saturday.

Mostly dry weekend

All rain should push out before sunrise on Saturday. However, a passing shower may brush our far southern communities midday, but those chances are fairly slim.

Sunday should be a mostly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temps will stay seasonal in the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

We’re still on track for showers and storms to return Monday, but the latest data suggests the timing could be a bit later in the day. More rain is expected to follow on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s to begin next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, severe thunderstorms are possible Friday across portions of the mid- and upper Mississippi Valley and lower Missouri Valley. The expansive, dangerous heat wave will continue to affect much of the southern tier of the country.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.