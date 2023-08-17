Metro Detroit weather: Thursday Thunderstorms

Waking up to a dry start to the day and rather seasonal temperatures, but don’t leave the house without an umbrella as all this changes in the afternoon when a cold front sweeps across the region.

SUNRISE: 6:43 a.m.

Increasing clouds with a line of organized heavy rain showers midday, around the lunch hour. These showers are ahead of the passing front and are anticipated to be sub-severe with heavy rain and thunder the primary concern. This line will push through rather quickly around 40 mph. Once that line passes through, there will be the possibility of a few isolated, spotty storms in a second wave as the front passes through this evening. These isolated storms may become severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hail.

SUNSET: 8:31 p.m.

Open up the windows tonight. We clear out the cloud cover overnight, but hold on to a cool breeze out of the northwest up to 20 mph. Friday will be beautiful, but still a bit breezy. Highs remain in the 70s. Sunny and seasonal on Saturday as we top out around 80. Then we crank up the heat on Sunday and Monday as highs inch close to 90.

Nationally, dangerous heat is expected to shift from the Northwest U.S. to the Central and Southeast U.S. later this week into the weekend. Fire weather concerns, including dry thunderstorm potential, remain in place for parts of the Northwest. Showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding in the Southwest. Eyes also remain on the Atlantic for potential tropical development next week.