Storms possible rest of today in Metro Detroit -- timeline, what to expect

4Warn Weather – Storms are possible the rest of Thursday in Metro Detroit. Here’s a timeline and what could come along with those storms.

Southeast Michigan remains under a marginal risk (severity level 1 of 5) for severe weather.

Showers are moving through in the afternoon, and they bring along a rumble or two of thunder.

The first batch of rain should be out of Metro Detroit by around 4 p.m., but after that, there’s a possibility of another couple of storms. This depends on whether or not the atmosphere will be able to recharge or not.

In order for this to happen, we really need more sunshine to break out in the afternoon, which is possible, but not a certainty.

If something does develop along the front, it would move through before sunset.

If the storms become strong enough, winds would be the biggest concern, with gusts near 60 mph. Hail is also a possibility.