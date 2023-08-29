Tracking Tuesday afternoon rain chances in Metro Detroit: What to know

We're tracking some shower and storm chances Tuesday afternoon and evening in Metro Detroit. The rest of the week should be drier and warmer.

4Warn Weather – The kids will need an extra layer at the bus stop this morning, but shorts and t-shirts are fine this afternoon. We will also be trading sunglasses for umbrellas later today. Talk about a mixed bag!

The day begins cool and crisp once again with temperatures on either side 50 degrees.

Sunshine will be replaced with clouds midday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal as we top out close to 80 degrees before rain rolls in.

Clouds will begin to increase around 4 p.m.

There is a slight chance of an early afternoon shower, but a better chance for scattered showers to move in after 5 p.m. By 7 p.m., most of the Metro Detroit area will be dealing with scattered showers.

Those showers should last into the evening, and should move out after 9 p.m.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:12 p.m.

Lows tonight will be back in the 50s as we dry out.

Feelin’ like fall

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. It will feel like fall!

Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the wake of that cold front.

Warming back up

We’ll slowly climb out of those cool temps and warm up on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

This weekend, highs will be in the 80s. But after this weekend is when the heat really starts to crank: We’ll be around 90 degrees on Labor Day through early next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, Tropical Storm Idalia is now a hurricane, and is predicted to rapidly strengthen the next day or so over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It will become a major hurricane by Tuesday night, and reach the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday. Idalia is expected to produce life-threatening storm surge inundation and hurricane conditions along parts of the Florida Gulf Coast. Flash and urban flooding are also likely from Idalia.

