Warm Wednesday with strong storms likely for Metro Detroit

4WARN WEATHER – A mild and muggy morning once again under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures starting around 70 degrees.

SUNRISE: 7:04 A.M.

Warming up again this Wednesday afternoon as we top out in the mid-80s early ahead of a cold front that will trigger showers and storms. Thunderstorms associated with marginally severe winds and lightning will be possible this afternoon and evening areawide as the front clashes with a warm and humid air mass. We could see a passing shower midday, but stronger thunderstorms become possible after 3 PM with an isolated severe storm possible from 6 PM to midnight. These storms are expected to move southwest to east at 25 to 30 mph with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

SUNSET: 7:59 P.M.

We keep the unstable weather in the forecast Thursday with another chance for an afternoon shower, so have the umbrella nearby. We will get relief from the heat as highs drop into the 70s Thursday through the weekend. Humidity will begin to subside this weekend.

Nationally, a heat wave will persist in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Thursday and linger all week in portions of the South. Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands by late weekend into Monday.