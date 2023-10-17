Clouds linger ahead of warmer temps, rain later this week in SE Michigan

4Warn Weather – Our Tuesday begins cool and cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Winds are calmer compared to the last few days.

Clouds will be rather stubborn today, but we will get a few peeks of sunshine. Conditions will remain dry.

Highs will top out in the mid- and upper 50s, staying below average.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:49 p.m.

Rain arrives Wednesday night

Dry weather will continue through Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will return to the seasonal low 60s.

Rain also returns to the area Wednesday night and into Thursday as the next system approaches the region. We will hit 60 degrees on Thursday before temperatures fall back into the 50s Friday through the weekend.

Scattered rain chances will linger through Saturday.

