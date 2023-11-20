Clouds build in ahead of heavy rain: What to know in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins cool as clouds begin to pump in out of the southwest, and as low pressure approaches the region.

We’ll stay cloudy and seasonally cool today with highs in the mid-40s. No wet weather is expected today.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:08 p.m.

Rain moves in overnight into Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid- and upper 30s.

Rainy Tuesday

Rain will arrive early Tuesday morning, and will increase in coverage and intensity through the day.

Showers will be widespread for those more south and west in our region by about 7 a.m. By 11 a.m., we expect steady, widespread, moderate-to-heavy showers across all of Metro Detroit.

The showers will move north and east as we head into the afternoon, still widespread for those north of I-696 by around 3 p.m. There may be a few lingering sprinkles for some in our more southern counties.

Showers will taper off through the evening, coming to an end for most around 8 p.m.

Drying out for Thanksgiving

Our Wednesday will be cloudy with maybe a little lingering moisture early on. Otherwise, clouds will break and give way to sunshine for Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will be around freezing to start the day on Thursday. Highs will get into the 40s.

It looks like the holiday will stay dry with some sunshine. It’ll be a little breezy, but shouldn’t hinder the big balloons flying over Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a pre-Thanksgiving storm may bring severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, heavy rain, and heavy snow from the central to the eastern U.S. early in the week, which will impact travel.

