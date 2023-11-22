What to expect from Metro Detroit weather during Thanksgiving, Michigan-Ohio State game

4WARN WEATHER – It’s a damp and dreary morning in Metro Detroit, but showers have pushed out and we continue to dry out the rest of the day.

If you are traveling, weather conditions have improved regionally.

Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m.

Cloudy skies this morning will give way to just a few peeks of sun this afternoon, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Winds will be slightly breezy, with gusts around 15-20 mph -- not strong enough to hinder the big parade balloons over Woodward Avenue, but enough to make the wind chill reading feel cooler than the air temperature.

If you’re planning on running the Turkey Trot, it will be cool for the runners, with wind chill reading below freezing.

A cold front will then bring temperatures down into the 30s on Friday under mostly sunny skies, and highs stay in the 30s through early next week. For those heading to Ann Arbor for the big rivalry game on Saturday, tailgating will be in the 20s, with the noon kickoff around freezing under cloudy skies.

If you are traveling out of town for the holiday, widespread heavy rains are likely in the Eastern U.S. A wintry mix is possible across the New England states and the Interior Northeast with the heaviest accumulations possible in New Hampshire into northern Maine. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to impact the northern Rockies tonight through Thanksgiving.