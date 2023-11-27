Snow showers linger into Monday, slick roads possible in Metro Detroit

While many main roads were wet during the day Sunday, untreated roads may begin to freeze over creating slick conditions for the Monday morning commute.

Snow totals ranged from just a coating to around 2 inches as of every evening Sunday, including 1.8 inches in Lapeer and 1.7 inches in Ann Arbor. There was little to no snow on the ground in some communities near lakes Huron, St. Clair and Erie, where mild water temperatures kept the atmosphere slightly warmer.

The weather system responsible for Sunday’s conditions is traveling toward the Northeast, but gusty winds and lake-effect snow will continue behind the system.

The widespread light snow will wind down across Southeast Michigan on Sunday night, but scattered snow showers will continue. A light additional accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible overnight. Bridges, including overpasses, are likely to become before surface level or at-grade streets. With southwesterly winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Monday

Monday, be prepared for gusty winds and lake-effect snow showers, which could be heavy at times. Along with reduced visibility in snow bands, roads could quickly become slippery. Highs will be in the lower 30s as wind chills dip into the teens. A light coating of snow is possible beneath heavier showers. Lows will be in the lower 20s.

Tuesday

Occasional lake-effect snow showers will move over the region on Tuesday as temperatures struggle to reach 30 degrees. Then, temperatures will begin to moderate on Wednesday and for the remainder of the weekend. The latter half of the week will see temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with chances of rain returning on Friday.