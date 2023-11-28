More snow, rain chances in Metro Detroit this week: What to know

4Warn Weather – Our Tuesday begins with single-digit wind chills and the coolest air of the season so far.

Highs today might not reach 30 degrees, and the “feels like” temperatures will only reach the teens this afternoon. Expect some sunshine to return early today, but it won’t make a difference in temperatures.

Northwesterly winds will keep conditions brisk today with gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will increase later this afternoon.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

We’ve got another really chilly night ahead as lows drop back into the 20s.

Single digit wind chills will return Wednesday morning.

Greater flurry chances Wednesday

We’ll see another chance for flurries on Wednesday as a weak clipper system grazes lower Michigan, but we’re not anticipating accumulating snow across SE Michigan.

We will warm up into the upper 30s Wednesday.

We’ll get even warmer Thursday when highs reach the 40s again. Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday.

Rain chances return

As of right now, it looks like rain will return Thursday night into Friday. Highs will be in the 40s again on Friday.

Long-range outlooks have our temperatures trending above average next week and the week after, so if you haven’t put up the outdoor decorations yet, you can take advantage of the upcoming milder conditions.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, cold air drapes the Great Lakes, and heavy lake effect snow will continue across the west side of lower Michigan through Wednesday. The heaviest snow totals are expected downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario, where up to 2 feet will be possible. Winds will also be gusty, causing snow to blow, making travel very difficult.

