Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, chilly, wet Thursday night

DETROIT - Welcome to Thursday evening. Weather in Metro Detroit continues to be wet and chilly with little to no chance of freezing temperatures at sunset or after work. Drier weather will return this weekend.

Thursday evening will be cloudy, chilly and damp. Periods of light rain will sift through Detroit and Southeast Michigan when residents are on the way home from work and running errands. Drivers must be careful on the wet roadways.

Temperatures will remain above freezing Thursday night into Friday morning. The chance of rain will persist overnight. Rain will be heavy at times Friday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid- and upper 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m. Friday.

Friday will be rainy before dawn. Between breakfast time and lunchtime there will be a rain-snow mix with virtually no accumulation. It will be sloppy and messy, though.

Friday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly with widely scattered raindrops and snowflakes. Again, there will be little to no accumulation of snow. Friday’s high temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

There might be some freezing Friday night into Saturday morning. During the day Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. It will be colder, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 30s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny. Football fans will need their Lions coats, hats and gloves. Temperatures outside Ford Field will be in the upper 30s.

Santa Claus and his reindeer will have no trouble traveling to Detroit-area homes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Monday will be partly sunny with cold temperatures in the mid- and upper 30s.

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Scattered flurries or light snow showers are possible as families sit down for Christmas dinner.

