Dangerous cold continues in Metro Detroit: Wind chills at -30 degrees and below

DEROIT - There are more brutal wind chills to start your Thursday around Metro Detroit with air temperatures alone at -5° to -15°F, and wind chills at -20° to -40°F.

The winds are actually a little lighter, but the air temps have tumbled and this is why we still face frostbite and hypothermia concerns.

The Wind Chill Warning expires at 11 a.m. Thursday, but we still need to stay vigilant about layers and protecting all exposed skin outside. We expect plenty of sun today and air temps to get just above zero with winds SW 7-17 mph keeping afternoon wind chills still -10° to -25°F. Clouds will be on the increase later this afternoon and increase but we stay dry.

Friday snow chance

Friday morning snow is possible across our South Zone, or areas along and south of I-94 early Friday. This is good because it won’t impact many of you driving to work or school tomorrow, and the snow will cruise quickly along our border with Ohio with light flakes and no real accumulation. It still will be slippery early tomorrow for anyone heading south. Morning lows will be just below zero, and afternoon highs will get into the mid and upper teens with lighter winds SE 5-10 mph.

Weekend temperature swing

A big swing in temperatures is coming this weekend! We should see sun and clouds becoming only partly sunny Saturday with highs into the mid to maybe upper 30s and lighter winds.

Very light moisture moves into Sunday morning which could be a light wintry mix or a few light rain showers early in the morning. We may see a few more light rain showers Super Bowl Sunday as highs head into the mid 40s. Don’t worry about too much wet weather to end the weekend.

Look out for some heavier rain and wind by Monday afternoon and we may hit 50 degrees before it pours. That would be a 90-degree warmup considering we had wind chills near -40°F yesterday and this morning. Cooler air moves in Tuesday with cool breezes and mainly 30s with a chance for snow Wednesday.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.