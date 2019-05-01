Dearborn Heights opens shelter for flood victims

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Heavy rainfall has flooded areas of Metro Detroit including Dearborn Heights.

The Dearborn Heights mayor has contacted the state of Michigan for an emergency declaration that would include Downriver communities.

Anyone who needs assistance with evacuating needs to call 911. Dearborn Heights emergency personnel will assist.

Meanwhile, the city has opened a shelter for flood victims at the Justice Center at Beech Daily Street and Michigan Avenue. Residents who are not able to return to homes safely can go to the Dowdait Room at the Justice Center.

Any residents experiencing flooding in the Ecorse Creek Watershed area are asked to contact the Dearborn mayor's office or the DPW to ensure there is documentation that your home has been affected by this flood.

"We experienced 3 inches of rain last night ... we've had several calls of people trapped in their homes who have medical problems or physical limitations that we're helping," said Dearborn Heights Fire Chief Dave Brogan. "We also had a car fire that spread into a house that we have to deal with, and we've had a lot of homes filling up with smoke from water flooding up to their electrical outlets."

Brogan said his firefighters are helping people get out of their homes.

