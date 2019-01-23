Detroit Metro Airport tries to get back on schedule after 14-hour closure due to weather

ROMULUS, Mich. - For many travelers at Detroit Metro Airport, the past 48 hours have been an adventure because of the ice, cold and snow.

One of the stranded travelers is Pete Leone, of Fort Lauderdale, who came to Michigan on Tuesday for business.

"I got a text about 2 in the morning saying my flight was canceled and they rerouted me to two different flights this morning to North Carolina and from North Carolina to Fort Lauderdale," Leone said. "That flight got delayed three hours, which makes me miss my connector in Fort Lauderdale."

Winter weather caused a domino effect for travelers stuck in the McNamara Terminal.

It was just as bad for residents trying to fly into Detroit. Steffanie Lofton, of Flint, said she made it to the North Terminal on Wednesday afternoon.

"I landed in Chicago and I was supposed to be on a 9 p.m. flight, but shortly after I got there they said the flight was delayed because the bad weather and bad runways," Lofton said.

Leone said he's going to have to stay in Detroit overnight and fly out at noon Thursday.

"I ended up resting an hour, slept an hour, on and off for another hour or two, but it saw my first night overnight in an airport," Lofton said. "It was actually kind of fun."

"I told them, 'Get me a different ticket and we'll fly out tomorrow at noon,'" Leone said. "(They said), 'You're OK with that?' I really don't have a choice."

