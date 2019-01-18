Detroit releases plan for clearing roads ahead of weekend snowstorm

DETROIT - The city of Detroit released its plan for maintaining roads ahead of this weekend's snowstorm.

Snow is projected to begin Friday evening, and between 2 and 6 inches are expected to fall on Metro Detroit.

Crews will be treating bridges with brining solution and spraying roads and bike lanes with salt on Friday evening. The city has two 12-member crews of snowplow and salt truck drivers who are scheduled in 12-hour shifts throughout the weekend.

The city said snowfall will be continually monitored.

The city's approach to clearing roads is based on a level system that shows what actions will be taken based on how much snow falls.

Level 1

• 3 inches or less of snow and/or freezing rain (average of 80 percent of Detroit snow events fall into this category)

• DPW crews remove snow only from major thoroughfare by salting streets.

• Bike Lanes will be salted

• All roads will be cleared for vehicular traffic within 24 hours of snow stopping; all bike lanes will be salted within 36 hours of snow stopping

Level 2

• 3 to 6 inches of snow

• DPW crews will remove snow only from major thoroughfares by plowing and/or salting roads.

• Bike lanes will be plowed and salted as needed; snow from bike lanes will either be pushed to the curb, or hauled away, dependent upon volume of snowfall

• Highest priority roads will be cleared within 24 hours of snow stopping; all major roads and bike lanes will be cleared within 48-72 hours of snow ending

Level 3

• 6 inches or more of snow

• DPW crews will plow and salt on major thoroughfares.

• Bike Lanes will be cleared after vehicle travel lanes have all been removed of snow; accumulated snow in bike lanes will be pushed to the closest intersection and hauled away.

