Metro Detroit weather: Tracking Saturday's looming snowstorm

DETROIT - Saturday snow is set to pounce.

The first snowflakes of this weekend's snow event will begin arriving in the late evening in our West Zone. The system will continue to spread over the area around midnight. Overnight lows will finish around 20 degrees.

Snow will continue through the daylight hours Saturday. Our Metro and South zones will see more continuous snow, with longer breaks in our North and West zones.

The accumulating snow should be wrapped up in most locations by sunset, but highs will barely move off of our morning start, finishing in the low to mid-20s.

Total accumulation will be between 2 and 6 inches. The highest numbers will be in our South Zone. For a deep dive into those numbers, click the 4ZONE tab.

On Sunday, some lake-effect snow streamers are possible off Lake Huron in the North Zone. Otherwise, most of the day will be partly cloudy and cold, as an arctic assault begins. Temperatures will remain in the teens with sub-zero wind chills.

Monday will be even colder for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will feel like -10 to -15 in the morning despite plenty of sunshine. Air temperatures will begin near zero and finish in the mid-teens.

Temperatures will start to bounce back Tuesday. Another big weather maker will be swinging through late in the day, but as warmer air starts to fight off the cold, a lot of the precipitation we see might be rain. Highs should get to the mid-30s for Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping again late in the work week.

