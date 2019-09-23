Detroit weather: Skies partly cloudy Monday night as lows dip to the 50s

DETROIT - We’re settling quite nicely into Autumn. But even these comfortable temperatures will be below normal for the next 10 days.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as lows dip to the 50s area wide. Highs Tuesday are on their way to the mid 70s with a modest westerly breeze. And that will be coming with more sun than clouds.

Wednesday brings rain chances back to southeast Michigan. We may see a round of showers in the morning, then another in the afternoon or evening as a cold front pushes through. That front will drop temperatures a bit for Thursday. But even those numbers near 70 will be above normal.

Temperatures will rebound to the mid 70s for the weekend. But it won’t be completely dry. Right now it looks like Saturday will be the most likely shot of getting wet. But will that system move out in time to keep us dry Sunday or will it linger with showers for the second half of the weekend too? That’s the big question we’re looking at.

Track the radar

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.