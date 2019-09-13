Stakeholders respond to oil vapor leak at Marathon in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, D-13th District, released a statement regarding a recent incident at the Marathon Oil Refinery in Detroit.

On Thursday, an oil vapor leak caused road closures around the refinery. As a result nearby workers had to be evacuated.

"Marathon is a prime example of corporate polluters continuing to choose profit over safeguards for our public health. It is time to say enough is enough of Marathon's constant disregard of the health and safety of residents who live, work, and visit the surrounding communities. Marathon has perpetrated numerous incidents detrimental to our communities and must be held accountable – they clearly cannot be trusted to protect our health. I look forward to discussing the need to hold Marathon and other entities who poison our community accountable and solutions to make our communities breathe and live free at the upcoming congressional field hearing I am hosting with other members of Congress, experts, and grassroots activists here in Detroit," Tlaib said.

The congressional field hearing on air and water quality that was scheduled before this incident will take place on Monday, Sept. 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kemeny Recreation Center in Detroit on South Fort Street.

Tlaib, the vice hair of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment, will be hosting the hearing.

In February another incident happened at the plant that left nearby residents frustrated. In February strong odors from the plant could be smelled across the region. The strong odors caused residents to experience various illnesses, according to Tlaib's office.

Then last October a large flaring event occurred due to the burn off of excessive gas and liquids. In 2017 an EPA violation resulted in a $62,000 fine for the company, Tlaib's office added.

For decades residents living in Wayne County's polluted zip codes have been fighting for environmental justice. Vincent Martin is one of them.

"We need Marathon and our elected officials to be quicker in responding to these emergencies. I started receiving calls from my neighbors way before I ever received a single call from Marathon or officials," said Martin, a community activist and native of southwest Detroit's 48217 zip code, Michigan's most polluted, according to environmental scientists at the University of Michigan.

Justin Onwenu, a Detroit resident and environmental justice organizer with the Sierra Club Detroit office also weighed in on the issue.

"The frequent foul smells that people are forced to breathe are bad enough, but Marathon is placing peoples' health at severe risk time and time again and our elected officials must hold them accountable," said Onwenu.

"Governor Whitmer, Mayor Duggan, and other official's number one priority should be protecting our communities. Protecting our communities means that EGLE should issue a fine that is more than a slap on the wrist, it means examining emergency response systems to better protect residents and it means conducting health impact assessments in the immediate aftermath of these events. Governor Whitmer needs to be as aggressive in fighting environmental racism in Detroit as she is against action against e cigarette products."

