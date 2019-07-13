Metro Detroit weather: Friday night looking calm, mild

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 12, 2019 at 9 p.m. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

Friday night will be tranquil, dry and comfortable. The mercury skyrockets, again, Saturday with some showers and storms. "Barry" is bashing the Gulf Coast and will move closer to Michigan next week.

Friday night will become clear and remain mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s. It's a great night to sleep with the windows up.

Saturday becomes hotter and more humid, quickley. Temps soar to the 80s by noon, then to the upper 80s in the afternoon. With hotter, more unstable air and an approaching cold front, scattered showers and storms pop up after 2 p.m. ET. Remain alert for dangerous lightning and some heavy downpours.

After a cold front passes, Sunday become sunnier and less humid again. Highs will be near 85 degrees. Perfect day to feel the sand between your toes or taking in the scent of freshly cut grass while kicking the soccer ball around with your kids.

"Barry"

Tropical Storm Barry remains a slow-moving, dangerous threat. It is battering the Gulf Coast heavy rain and life-threatening 3 to 6 foot storm surge. It may briefly become a Category 1 Hurricane, Friday night/early Saturdaymorning, as the storm makes landfall. Rainfall will be measured with a yard stick before the end of the weekend.

In the Detroit Area, Monday and Tuesday become more hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 90 by Monday and in the low 90s, Tuesday. Heat indices near 95 degrees.

The remnants of "Barry" could spell more rain for Southeast Michigan, Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.