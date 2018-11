DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected in Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer counties.

The National Weather Service also expects slippery road conditions and limited visibility that could impact the morning commute.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.