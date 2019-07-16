Heat index will surpass 100 degrees this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - If you like the heat, you're going to love this weekend in Metro Detroit.

The hottest weather of the year is on the way, starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Here's what to expect from Brandon Roux:

Thursday, Friday forecast

Fans of the heat need to wait until Thursday and Friday as highs get well into the 90s with sunshine and tons of humidity.

We have low 90s and very muggy air Thursday with a few pop up thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Don’t cancel any plans, yet. Friday will be mid 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.

Weekend outlook

It will be that way again Saturday with a good chance for afternoon rain and thundershowers. A weak cool front Sunday keeps temps in the lower 90s with scattered thundershowers likely. The showers may linger into the first half of Monday before we start to dry out again.

