New Depression Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 1160 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 5 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 41.5W, 17.0N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 41.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this motion is forecast to continue into Monday. By late Monday and Tuesday, a turn toward the west-northwest is expected, and that motion should continue into Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 9:32 Sunday Evening, September 06th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 9:16 Sunday Evening, September 06th

Land Hazards

None.