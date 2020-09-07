New Depression Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic

|Location
|1160 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|W at 5 mph
|Pressure
|29.71
|Coordinates
|41.5W, 17.0N
Discussion
At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 41.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this motion is forecast to continue into Monday. By late Monday and Tuesday, a turn toward the west-northwest is expected, and that motion should continue into Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None.