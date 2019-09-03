LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian now Category 3 storm reaching Florida

NOAA's forecast cone for Hurricane Dorian as of September 3 at 5 a.m. ET.

Watch live satellite tracking of Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 3 storm.

Follow live Dorian tracking below:

As of Tuesday morning:

Hurricane Dorian came to a catastrophic daylong halt over the northwest Bahamas, flooding the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with walls of water that lapped into the second floors of buildings, trapped people in attics and drowned the Grand Bahama airport under 6 feet of water.

At least five people died and 21 injured people were airlifted to the capital by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamas officials said.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. "The devastation is unprecedented and extensive."

Winds and rain continued to pound the northwest islands, sending people fleeing the floodwaters from one shelter to another.

By Tuesday morning, the storm's top sustained winds had dipped to 120 mph (193 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane, but it remained almost stationary. It was centered 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Freeport - roughly the same distance from the city as at 9 a.m. Monday. Hurricane-force winds extended out as far as 45 mph (75 kilometers) in some directions.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard, bringing the possibility of life-threatening storm-surge flooding even if the storm's heart stays offshore, as forecast. Several large airports announced closures and many flights were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.

Atlanta comfort Hurricane Dorian evacuees with free services (AP)

Atlanta is welcoming Hurricane Dorian evacuees with open arms, camping spaces and America's favorite pastime.

News outlets say Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Atlanta Braves are offering free services to residents from mandatory evacuation areas throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The Speedway can handle thousands of campers and is offering free spaces to dry RVs and tent campers. They're also offering limited spaces with water, power and sewer for $20 per night.

The Major League Baseball team is giving out complimentary tickets to games Tuesday and Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals. Evacuees must show valid I.D. at ticket counters while supplies last.

Airbnbs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are also extending a helping hand by offering free housing to evacuees.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.