Metro Detroit forecast: Cool, calm stretch of weather ahead

DETROIT - After a rough-and-tumble start to the weekend, Metro Detroit will sail through a calm stretch, although normal highs will still elude us through the next 10 days.

Skies will be mainly clear overnight, with a light, southwest wind. Lows will be in the 30s, except in the Metro Zone, where some spots will remain around 40 degrees.

On Tuesday, we'll just miss a disturbance rotating through northern lower Michigan. It will increase our clouds and boost the breeze, but nearly all of us will remain dry, with the exception being in our North Zone, where some lake-enhanced showers are possible reaching into Sanilac County. The next rain chance will come this weekend.

Otherwise, expect slightly cooler highs in the low 50s. In fact, Monday's high in the upper 50s will be the warmest we’ll get for at least the next week and a half.

Sunshine will return Wednesday, but temperatures will keep going in the other direction. Highs midweek will reach the mid- to upper 40s, with lows near freezing.

The mercury will inch up slightly going into the weekend, which will be partially wet. Sunday will bring the most likely chance of rain. There’s still some timing questions over whether the rain will start late Saturday and end by Sunday, or if Sunday’s rain will linger into Monday morning. Stay tuned.

