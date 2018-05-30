Metro Detroit forecast: Severe weather risk Wednesday -- tornado can't be ruled out

DETROIT - We have spotty afternoon showers around Metro Detroit and it's very muggy.

Most of us are dry but low 80s in this humidity can dehydrate you quickly.

Storms are more likely after 4 p.m. as we throw some thunder and lightning in the mix. Severe weather chances are low but still exist with damaging winds possible and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Eyes to the skies this evening.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory: 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday. Afternoon winds pick up over the big lakes on the east side and could cause some flooding for areas along those big lakes from Gibraltar south all the way through Lake St. Clair and Lake Huron. Water levels may rise 3-5 feet with dangerous waves.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be wet to start as the Alberto moisture slowly moves out. Showers are likely through the morning drive tomorrow and then widely scattered rain and thundershowers coming and going through the midday. Highs will be up again tomorrow into the upper 80s or near 90 degrees due to a little afternoon sun and a warming wind SW 10-20 mph.

Friday forecast

Friday unfortunately still looks a bit unclear as far as storm chances. A cold front will blast through in the afternoon and we will likely get some rain and thundershower activity, but most of the day looks dry with highs around 80 degrees early afternoon and then dropping.

Regardless of the rain and/or storm potential, this front will bring great weather for the weekend.

Right now Metro Detroit will see a Spring Weekend with 70s and a mix of sun and clouds without the showers.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

