Metro Detroit: Severe storm threat looms on Wednesday

The sweaty numbers hold off for one more day.

I’m not really a Wilson Phillips fan. That just kind of came out as I was typing so I left it alone.

Anyhoo, other than a bit of smoke, we’re wrapping up a beautiful summer day with temperatures near normal and low humidity. For the rest of tonight we’ll be mainly clear with nearly calm breezes. Temperatures will drop only to the mid 60s as the humidity starts to creep back overnight.

We’ll definitely feel the muggies Wednesday as highs climb to around 90. Combined with dew points close to 70 it will feel like the mid 90s.

Storm chances

The big question tomorrow is the storm chance. We’re still technically in a Slight Risk for severe weather, as issued by the Storm Prediction Center. But the latest model data are showing that storms may have a tough time getting to severe limits in our corner of the state.

Nevertheless, expect a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a slightly better chance around midnight. That’s when weakening storms from west Michigan will arrive.

Thursday and beyond

A cold front will clear the area during the morning commute Thursday. That will drop temperatures and humidity a bit for a couple days. Highs Thursday and Friday will hit the mid 80s.

The heat and humidity gets turned up a notch for the weekend when it will feel like 90. A storm chance is still present for the later part of Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry.



