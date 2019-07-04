Metro Detroit weather: Afternoon storm chances during Fourth of July celebrations

DETROIT - Happy Independence Day!

The heat and humidity are not going away, which is a good thing on this holiday as highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s and, with the humidity, it will feel more like low to mid-90s. Balance your beverages with a lot of water, stay hydrated and take it easy out there.

Scattered rain and thundershowers will be popping with the heat of the afternoon, and you’ll want to make sure you have a safe spot to dodge one or two 30-minute showers Thursday afternoon because of potential downpours and lightning. Be prepared and keep your plans in place.

Friday forecast

Friday is more of the same with low 70s to start, and back in the 90 degree range in the afternoon. There’s a good chance also for showers and storms to blossom with the afternoon heat. We will have heat indices in the mid 90s and a few afternoon thundershowers that will delay some of your outdoor activities briefly here and there. More showers with and along a cool front overnight into early Saturday.

Weekend forecast

We will likely see Metro Detroit showers Saturday morning as that front passes from north to south. The timing on the clearing is a bit uncertain as at least one model keeps showers into the afternoon and many others clear us out before lunch.

We should see better conditions into your Saturday afternoon with lower humidity, yet still hanging in the 80s. Sunday and Monday look glorious with much more comfy air in place.

