Metro Detroit weather: Another burst of snow Monday night

DETROIT - Metro Detroit has already ripped off the Band-Aid this season, so Monday night's burst of snow should be easier to handle.

It's possible we could see a few raindrops or snowflakes during the evening commute, but the bulk of the precipitation should arrive after 8 p.m. Most of the precipitation will be snow, and it will come to an end before the morning rush. That will give us totals of around 1 inch in most spots. Untreated roads could have a fresh coating, but most of the accumulation will be on grass and trees.

Temperatures will drop to the mid- and upper 20s overnight, so expect slick spots on sidewalks and porch steps, too.

Tuesday will be dry, breezy and cold, with highs reaching just above freezing. We'll get some sunshine in the early and late parts of the day, but most of the day will be cloud-filled.

The rest of the workweek will remain dry until an almost identical system to Monday night's snow rolls in Thursday night, extending into Friday. Accumulations should be similar to Monday's round, but that won’t be all for snow this week. A quick-hitter will move in Saturday with another low-total snow.

Temperatures will rise a bit late in the week to push highs near 40 degrees. But again, our entire 10-day forecast remains below normal.

