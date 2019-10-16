Metro Detroit weather: Another round of frost before warmer weekend

DETROIT - As we try to evict the rain and wind, frost might return to Southeast Michigan before the weekend.

On Wednesday night, showers will fade shortly after sunset. Winds will be brisk all night, with the fastest speeds right around the end of the evening commute. Lows will finish around 40 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunshine will return Friday. Temperatures will start moving up in the afternoon, but that's after another round of frost shows up Friday morning. Expect morning lows in the 30s.

The weekend still wins the gold medal of this forecast. Highs both days will be in the mid-60s. Expect more sun than clouds for the two-day stretch.

Monday will be even warmer before the 50s return for most of next week.

