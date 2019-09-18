Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful forecast as summer officially winds down

DETROIT - Summer's really trying to make us miss it even more. The last few days of the season will be phenomenal in Metro Detroit.

With low humidity and mainly clear skies, temperatures Wednesday night are headed to the 50s everywhere. There should be enough of a breeze to keep the fog away.

Thursday and Friday will be nearly identical to the glorious conditions we experienced Wednesday. Expect highs both days near 80 degrees with more sun than clouds.

We won't see rain again until the weekend, and it looks like it will rain during the second half.

Saturday will be the warmest and most humid day of the forecast. Highs will reach the mid-80s, which will feel like the upper 80s.

The last full day of summer is Sunday, which won't be quite as nice. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs will reach only the mid-70s, plus we'll still have muggy air.

We're still watching the Huron River in Hamburg Township. It's only about an inch above flood stage, and it's falling. But it's going to be a slow fall. The river flood warning should remain in effect until late Friday.

