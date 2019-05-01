Metro Detroit weather: Chance for showers, storms this afternoon

DETROIT - We are dealing with some flooded roadways and flooding troubles in areas prone to gathering water.

Be careful as you head out as you’ll likely deal with some hydroplaning no matter where you’re driving.

The rain from early this morning will be the heaviest of the day but we have more showers and storms that will be moving through today. We are warming into the upper 60s and hopefully low 70s. Keep an eye to the skies as a few storms may blow up this afternoon with the potential of damaging winds, downpours, and lightning.

Severe weather risk

We have a Marginal or weak risk for severe weather later today as we warm and the winds pick up creating somewhat unstable conditions. We will keep you posted and ahead of the storms on Local 4 News Today and ClickOnDetroit.

More showers and storms will come and go Thursday, especially in the late, late afternoon and evening tomorrow. Activity will be scattered during the day and more soaking for the end of the day as we head into Friday morning.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s as a few may see a short time of sunshine and a quick warm up. If clouds prevail all day, we’ll be on the cooler side of those forecast numbers.

Friday forecast

Friday morning may be an absolute mess on the roads again as we deal with some flooding issues and heavy rain in the very early morning hours. Most of the day will be drying out with a few showers and plenty of clouds keeping temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Weekend outlook

The weekend looks pretty good with 60s Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds with any rain chances likely closer to the Ohio border or in our South Zone. We’ll keep a close eye on it. Sunday looks brighter and warmer as we may hit 70 degrees again.

